Internet Eats
Austin influencers Laielli and Alquiza to appear on Next Level Chef
Two social media chefs from the Austin area are testing their skills on a national level on Season 5 of Next Level Chef. Tim Laielli, Christian Alquiza, and other contestants will compete in cooking challenges, and if they make it past the qualifiers, receive mentorship from celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais.
This Fox show has a unique conceit. Chef teams work together in three kitchen stacked on top of each other, like a strange multi-story culinary incubator where the top floor's kitchen is pristine, with state-of-the-art equipment, the bottom floor's kitchen is decrepit, and the middle floor is an average commercial kitchen. Other twists bring added challenges.
The season premieres tonight, January 29, but Laielli and Alquiza probably won't appear until the second episode: the first follows auditions between professional chefs, including Houston chef Trinidad “Machete” Gonzolez, and the second (airing February 5) is reserved for social media chef auditions. The final group to audition will be home chefs.
Outside of his cooking videos, Laielli has a career as a wedding and engagement photographer. His camera skills and pro gear certainly give him a leg up in social media, though. His videos, served up via the Instagram account @barefoodtim, are feasts for the eyes.
Highly saturated, quick shots of food being cooked and plated catch viewers' attention while Laielli delivers a deadpan narration, usually focusing on a few highlights from the recipe, his family, and a sprinkling of political quips ("[these brownies] are so easy your 95-year-old senator could do it").
Laielli, who is based in Dripping Springs, has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 910,000 subscribers on YouTube. He doesn't have an obvious signature style that viewers can expect him to lean on in the competition. If anything, his strength may be his willingness to try new recipes, often using his daughters' requests and cuisines around the world as a springboard (whether complying or completely ignoring them) into dishes like Thai curry, homemade McGriddles, and a lot of steaks.
Over in Austin proper, Alquiza posts videos under the punny account name @illsqueezeya. He's also worked for the channel First We Feast, home to the popular interview series Hot Ones, where host Sean Evans sits down with celebrities over a "gauntlet" of increasingly hot wings. Alquiza's show is Hot Kitchen, a snappy instructional show focusing on indulgent, dramatic foods like super-hot chicken and a 10,000-calorie cheat meal.
Alquiza's personal videos follow more of the standard food show format, with the chef speaking to the camera and offering step-by-step instructions to follow along with. Even though his image is mostly wrapped up with First We Feast, Next Level Chef considers him a social media chef.
The two Austin chefs have even collaborated before. Things seem to have gone well on the show, since both of them posed for a picture at Beyond The Lines Tattoo in Austin, with a text overlay revealing that the chefs got inked up together.
Looks like the chefs had a good time.Beyond the Lines Tattoo/Instagram
Viewers can watch Laielli and his team members and competitors live and clipped on Fox or streaming the next day on Hulu.