News You Can Eat
Global seafood opening and 2 new cookbooks launch in Austin food news
The arrival of Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest) marks the start of Austin's fall festival season, which usually means an increase in events, openings, pop-ups, and more. This week we have news from a few hotels, plus a popular taco spot reopening after a move, an update from a gourmet grocer, and the arrival of two highly anticipated cookbooks.
Openings and closings
El Grandpa Mexican BBQ, formerly a Pflugerville treasure, has relocated to Austin and will reopen October 3 at 10700 Menchaca Rd., south of Slaughter Lane. Early risers can claim a free opening day taco from 7:30 to 8:30 am. El Grandpa is known for its barbacoa, made in a deep pit.
Drink pop-up Mori Matcha is starting a partnership at 1 Hotel Austin, which opened in August. The matcha cart will serve visitors to the hotel (96 Red River St.) every Monday from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Another new hotel, Hotel Trinity, has opened reservations for the Yacht Club, its seafood restaurant with a raw bar, caviar and champagne service, and a 10-course seasonal tasting menu by executive chef Jason Lee. Inspiration comes from around the world, including Peruvian leche de tigre and Japanese hamachi crudo, a press release says. The Yacht Club and the hotel expect to open in November. Sundeck Social, the additional rooftop signature dining experience, will only be open to hotel guests.
Tiny Grocer, a local gourmet grocery shop, is opening soon at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. At least, that's what owner Steph Steele says in a new social media video. Steele also called for investment partners in raising the final $340,000 needed, with a cutoff date of October 3.
Other news and notes
South Congress boutique stay Hotel San José is hosting a special pre-ACL Fest edition of its monthly First Thursday series on October 1 featuring burritos by chef Tim Laielli, a.k.a. BareFoodTim, with Lockhart smoker company Mill Scale Metalworks. Laielli is popular on social media and recently reached new audiences early this year on the competition show Next Level Chef. A press release notes that this is the "first major pop-up" to connect the chef with audiences in person. The event also serves as a launch for a new hotel residency by Tiny Zaps, which offers micro tattoos. The party runs from 5-9 pm.
Two prominent local cookbooks will publish on Tuesday, October 6:
- Nixta founders Sarah Mardanbigi and Edgar Rico will celebrate the release of From Tacos to Tahdig: Recipes and Stories from Mexico, Iran, and the In-Between at the restaurant. The events are sold out, so consider this a simple notice that the book will be available soon.
- Meat pro Jess Pryles will release her new book, Prime Cuts, and follow it up with a series of book signings across the state. In Austin, it will be at the HEB at 2400 Congress Ave. on October 26 from 4-7 pm.