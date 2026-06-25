Home Away from Home
Luxury hotel coming to Austin aims for private residence feel
Downtown Austin is getting a new luxury hotel with a coastal restaurant and a home-like feel, to set it apart from the the city's existing offerings. Hotel Trinity, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is set to open at 311 E. 5th St. in late 2026.
Hotel Trinity will be the only Autograph Collection property in downtown Austin. The city's other Autograph Collection hotel, The Otis, is near the University of Texas campus.
The 14-floor, 258-room Hotel Trinity — developed by White Lodging, which now has 13 Austin properties in its portfolio — is positioning itself around a philosophy of "residential intimacy," according to a recent press release, rather than the more transient feel of a typical hotel stay.
That residential feeling isn't about chintz curtains and tchotchkes; it's less like a cozy home and more well-appointed private residence. The rooms are finished with hardwood floors, custom millwork, and mini bars stocked with locally sourced goods. The same ethos carries throughout hotel's public spaces, where layered materials and a rich color palette are meant to make guests feel genuinely at home — it's just a very expensive one.
A model room at the new Hotel Trinity, showcasing the variety of textures and colors that make this place feel distinctly homey. Rendering by Flick Mars
The Yacht Club, a signature fine-dining seafood restaurant, will serve a tasting menu alongside signature dishes such as fresh oysters, caviar service, and a bar program leaning heavily on sparkling wines, coastal pours, aperitivos, and spritzes. The offerings are about as beachy as a landlocked city in Central Texas can get.
On the roof, Sundeck Social is reserved for registered hotel guests, with a strict "no outside visitors" rule, making it feel more like an exclusive club than a hotel pool. There, guests will also find a lounge, daily rotating programming like DJs and musicians, and all sorts of curated amenities under what the hotel is dubbing a "Reserved for the Checked-in" philosophy.
The Sundeck Social lounge is set to look more like a rooftop oasis than hotel pool. Rendering by Flick Mars
This luxurious service model also comes with a dedicated house car for guests, in-room grocery service, and a resident text line for "anything guest needs," says the press release.
"There's a certain magic that happens when a hotel starts to feel lived-in rather than lived-through," said general manager Ebrahim Ansari in the press release. "Hotel Trinity offers a heightened level of personalization, delivered through intuitive service and thoughtful residential touches. All that's left for you to do is arrive and make yourself at home."