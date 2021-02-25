Local letterpress studio opens doors to brand-new South Congress store

One of Austin’s most creative shops is debuting its new South Congress digs. Letterpress PLAY has officially moved into one of the city’s most iconic areas, bringing with it new inventory, more space, and private shopping.

“SoCo is Austin’s main street and I’ve seen all the changes that South Congress has been through over the years while living here,” said Kyle Hawley, creative director of Letterpress PLAY. “You really feel the history of the community when you walk down the avenue. It’s so exciting that we’re now a part of that narrative.”

Located a few steps away from Magnolia Cafe, the new Letterpress PLAY shop allows visitors a chance to explore their creative side, shop goods by local makers, and see the business's small-batch production processes first-hand. While guests can expect a more unique shopping experience, the move to the bungalow also serves a practical purpose. The relocation offers up some much-needed space for some of the shop’s most iconic elements: its centuries-old letterpresses that are still in use.

“Before the move, everything was under one roof,” Hawley said. “As we grew, it became increasingly important to allow each piece of the business to have its own space. The presses have a real gravitas to them and they were crowded before. Now, they have the room they need to be showcased without distracting from the rest of the shop.”

Letterpress PLAY has also expanded its inventory to include more than 50 new brands, many of which are small makers like LP itself. “Every brand in our store has been vetted to ensure they align with our company pillars: sustainability, community, and play. Each item selected is intended to bring more thoughtful meaning to the shopping experience.”

Visitors can reserve a free, private 30-minute shopping appointment and will have the opportunity to enjoy an intimate visit to the shop with the highest safety measures in place. Face masks are required, HEPA filters are constantly in use, and sanitizer is available throughout the shop.

In lieu of a more traditional store opening, guests can stop by the shop to experience the first of many installations built right into the oak tree in its front yard. Inspired by Valentine’s Day, the piece is described by Hawley as a “love letter to visitors” while they pass by or stop in for a safe shopping appointment.

Letterpress PLAY is located at 2002 S. Congress Ave. and is currently open Monday through Friday from 11 am-6 pm, by appointment only.