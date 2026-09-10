Meticulous Meats
New 'boutique steakhouse' takes place of Austin's Pasta Bar
One of Austin's most prolific restaurant duos has debuted another new concept. Husband-and-wife duo Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee have opened Big Slick, which a press release describes as "an intimate boutique steakhouse and bar," at the former home of Pasta Bar, which closed at the end of February.
The new steakhouse will be "rooted in classic French technique and old-world sensibilities," the release says. Chefs will use live-fire cooking, part of Frankland Lee's signature style, and guests can watch as they work in a hearth visible from the dining room. The French influence comes through in how the menu is constructed, including items like tartare of dry-aged filet mignon, duck breast, and a handmade pasta du jour.
The menu at Big Slick is meat-forward.Photo by Jasmin Porter
Kallas-Lee is a renowned pastry chef; she'll contribute a sourdough and a dessert program that's intended to creatively wrap up each meal and show off her pastry precision.
The flow of the experience is an important part of the concept, from a welcome from the maître d’ and a dining room concealed, then revealed through red velvet curtains, to meats cut tableside and Kallas-Lee's dessert finale. The separate bar, which shows off spirits and oysters, is lit by candles. The walls are decorated with charcoal art by artist Anson Gordon, and just like the hearth, a dry-aging fridge enclosed in glass will show off meats as they mature.
A peek behind the curtain.Photo by Jasmin Porter
Big Slick's menu is available à la carte, but guests will all start with fresh popcorn made from local kernels, with beef tallow, duck fat roasted garlic, and fresh thyme. From there, guests can also order premium steaks, dishes featuring wild game, seafood like gulf prawns meunière, and classic salads prepared tableside.
All beef comes from Lobel's of New York, a Manhattan butcher since 1840. According to the release, this restaurant is the only one in the country using Lobel's beef. Similarly, there is a cheese program that exclusively offers cheese produced in Texas; the cheeses will also be served tableside.
The beverage program seems less theatrical, but large, with more than 350 wines, classic cocktails, and premium spirits.
The bar at Big Slick will be lit by candles.Photo by Jasmin Porter
"Big Slick is built around the things we love about classic dining — great ingredients, live fire, tableside service and a sense of occasion — but with the freedom and personality of an à la carte restaurant,” said Frankland-Lee in the release.
Big Slick is located at 1017 E. 6th St. Operating hours are 5-9 pm Wednesdays through Sundays.