News You Can Eat
Popular sushi and barbacoa relocations shake up Austin food news
This week, Austin food news is getting shuffled around, but most Austinites aren't losing anything. Neighborhood Sushi and El Grandpa Mexican BBQ announce news about moves, two popular chains broaden their base in Austin, a barbecue spot visits a Pflugerville brewery, and more.
Openings and closings
Neighborhood Sushi, an upscale sushi concept by MML Hospitality, has moved to 1417 S. 1st St. and is open now. The restaurant announced the move this summer, around the same time that it opened a new location in Dallas. The new Austin location, which formerly housed 1417 French Bistro until 2024, offers more seating than the prior location, outdoor seating, and an expanded menu. According to a press release, Neighborhood Sushi serves “Austin's take on ‘strip mall’ sushi” aiming for quality in a stylish, but casual setting. Guests can expect nigiri, sashimi, rolls, yakitori, and other Japanese-inspired dishes, plus bento boxes.
Georgetown’s famous barbacoa abuelo is moving out of town for now, though locals will see him again in the future. El Grandpa Mexican BBQ is closing its current location at 150 Haverland Dr. in order to move to Austin. The Instagram announcement does not say exactly where in Austin the business will land, but it will open sometime in October. It also vaguely promises to folks in Georgetown, “regresaremos/we will be back.” El Grandpa’s last day in Georgetown will be September 27, and they’ll say goodbye that day with an “hasta luego fiesta.”
El Grandpa slow-cooks meats in a traditional pit. El Grandpa Mexican BBQ/Instagram
Arizona-based neighborhood “WineCafe” Postino is celebrating the opening of its new Village at Westlake location (701 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Suite J-760) on September 13. A dollar from each bruschetta board (Postino’s signature) sold that day will go to confidence-building nonprofit Girls on the Run Austin. This is the concept’s 12th location in Texas.
California sandwich and salad chain Mendocino Farms has announced its third Austin location at 1100 S. Lamar Blvd., #1125. The new fast-casual spot will open Tuesday, September 22, serving seasonal offerings including a fajita steak salad and a GOAT Salad with pink lady apples, honey-roasted almonds, and hot citrus honey.
Other news and notes
Austin Food & Wine Festival is gearing up for its 2026 event with an (almost) all-women fire pit lineup. These pitmasters will grill and smoke meats in the open air at the festival on November 7 and 8, so guests will be able to watch them work and try each dish as it’s ready on a rolling basis. This year’s pitmasters are: Ali Clem (La Barbecue), April Bloomfield and Chelsea Fadda (Pecan Square Cafe), Enma Lopez (Austin Beerworks), and Michelle Wallace (B’tween Sandwich Co.) on Saturday, November 7; and Ali Clem, Ana Liz Pulido (Ana Liz Taqueria), Lorena Garcia (Chica Restaurants), and Tom Micklethwait (Micklethwait Barbecue) on Sunday, November 8. See the rest of the festival lineup here.
Even though InterStellar pitmaster John Bates is busy smoking meats in a London, U.K. residency, the Austin barbecue joint still has time for a pop-up with Old Gregg Brewing Company in Pflugerville (1900 E Howard Ln., Bldg. H). On September 12, guests at the brewery can order a plate of brisket and beer-brined turkey with potato salad, pickles, onions, and barbecue sauce. Barbecue service will start at 4 pm and run until sold out. Of course, customers are encouraged to pair the plate with a beer by Old Gregg.