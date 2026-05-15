Everything is Getting Bigger in Texas
Austin's population crosses 1 million residents mark
Austin is now home to more than one million residents.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Austin’s population broke the 1,000,000 mark in 2025, with a total of 1,002,632 residents calling the Texas capital city home.
The population increased by 4,025 residents since July 2024, making Austin the 12th-most populous city in the United States and the fifth-most populous in Texas behind Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Austin was briefly one of the nation's top 10 largest cities, but it has since been surpassed by Jacksonville and Fort Worth.
“This is a historic moment for Austin, and one that my predecessor Edwin Waller probably didn’t even think about when he surveyed the site that would eventually become our beloved city back in 1839,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a news release Thursday.
Austin and Fort Worth have been flip-flopping as the fourth largest city in Texas for the past few years. And both are catching up to Dallas, which is No. 9 — but Fort Worth seems to be doing it faster.
Fort Worth's population (1,028,117) flew right past Austin's (1,002,632). The North Texas city added more than 19,000 new residents from mid-2024 to mid-2025, the Bureau says. It's also home to one of the fastest-growing new neighborhoods in the country.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. The Associated Press and Stephanie Merry contributed information about Fort Worth to this report.