Rowdy Books
Texas' vegan cattle rancher to sign memoir at Austin bookstore
A Texas animal sanctuary owner has told her story in a debut book and is bringing it to Austin for a signing. Renee King-Sonnen, who runs the Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Waelder, will appear at BookPeople for her first-ever signing on June 26.
Waelder is located along Interstate 10, about evenly between Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. It was where King-Sonnen and her husband Tommy Sonnen ran a cattle ranch before converting it to a vegan sanctuary for animals.
King-Sonnen's life began to change when she started raising a cow she named Rowdy Girl. She has intended to eventually slaughter Rowdy Gal, but becoming closer led her to a change of heart. In 2014, Tommy agreed to sell his herd to Renee if she could pay $30,000 before they're sent to slaughter. Although it was Renee who initiated the change, now Tommy is a vegan, too.
King-Sonnen's new memoir is called Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher. Readers will learn about how animal agriculture works and experience some of the thoughts that led King-Sonnen to challenge her beliefs about animals, food systems, and people's roles in keeping those systems going.
"Life works in mysterious ways - and I believe that bitty calf and I found one another for a reason," wrote King-Sonnen in a Facebook post announcing the BookPeople signing. She adds, "This book is not only about my personal story - it’s about HOW we crack open the meat matrix that dominates our world - most notably in cattle country, Texas in the USA!"
Free registry for the BookPeople signing is open now via Eventbrite. More information about the the event and a link to preorder are available at BookPeople.com. BookPeople is located at 603 N. Lamar Blvd., and the signing starts at 7 pm.