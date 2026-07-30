SAFE News
Austin's SAFE Alliance gets $1M to house domestic violence survivors
One million dollars in federal funding is coming to Austin to help domestic violence survivors find a safe place to live.
Congressman Greg Casar presented Travis County and the SAFE Alliance with a $1 million check in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning.
The $28 million 60-unit housing development called The Sasha will house families experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence. It will support nearly 250 adults and children fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking.
Casar said investments like these help keep people who may be consistently experiencing homelessness find a safe roof over their heads.
“We've seen from permanent supportive housing and supportive housing projects like this that we have seen arrests drop, in some cases more than 70 percent, once we make sure that people have a safe place to live, a safe place to go,” Casar said.
The Sasha is also expected to provide counseling, legal assistance, children's services, and more.
"We often hear survivors ask, 'Why didn't you leave?'" SAFE Alliance CEO Pierre Berastaín said. "That question assumes there was somewhere safe for them to go."
Berastaín said the extra federal funding will allow improvements to the development, including security upgrades.
A survivor of domestic violence who was once homeless said this will be life changing for other survivors.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.