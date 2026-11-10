On the Other Slide
Indoor action park brings 15 slides and more to first Austin location
An indoor action park where slides are the main event is coming to Austin to open its first location. Slick City Action Park will open at 4501 W. Braker Lane, Ste. C, in December. A second location is in the works in Round Rock, with an expected opening in February of 2027.
The Austin address is between The Arboretum and The Domain, and a press release ties the opening to Austin's continued population growth.
The dry-slide (i.e. not water slides) and air court park spans 42,000 square feet, containing 15 slides and other "gravity-defying attractions." Slides include classic shapes like the "Corkscrew," as well as more creative shapes like the "Zig Zag" or "Super Fly" that launches riders off the end. Kids can also race on side-by-side slides.
In addition to slides, the park offers a Zip Rail, Junior Jungle, Web Crawler, a Swing Trapeze, and three Air Courts — at a glance, these look like regular basketball or dodgeball courts, but the springy floor is cushioned with air. The spread of activities is designed to appeal to different ages and interests, the release says.
The Austin location will maintain a charitable partnership with the nonprofit Roc Solid Foundation, which helps kids with cancer find strength through play. Slick City team members and Roc Solid will build a playset for a local child with pediatric cancer; they'll start at Slick City and transport the playset to the child's home, where it will stay.