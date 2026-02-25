Sprouting Soon
First Sprouts Farmers Market in Bastrop takes root soon
A new grocery store is making its Bastrop debut. Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its first store in town at 655 Hwy. 71, Ste. 101, on Friday, March 6, with specials running throughout the weekend to introduce Bastrop residents to the store's offerings.
Opening day kicks off with a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 am, with doors opening 15 minutes later. After that, weekend deals will include a free tote for the first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday, plus a free rose for the first 400 guests on Friday, as a gift from Falcon Farms Floral in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Shoppers can also sample products in the store through Sunday.
To wrap it up, shoppers with a Sprouts Rewards account can get 20 percent off their purchase throughout the weekend. The discount can also be applied online using the code BGO20. Plus, anyone can sign up online to win a $500 Sprouts gift card with their first and last name and email address. No purchase is necessary to enter.
Until now, the closest Sprouts stores to Bastrop were in Austin. The chain from Phoenix, Arizona, has four locations in Austin proper, plus four more in Cedar Park, Round Rock, Georgetown, and Kyle.
Sprouts is popular among shoppers who seek out healthy and sustainable products. However, it's not just for specialty products; customers can pick up everything from prepared foods to produce, bulk ingredients and candy, supplements, and beauty products. A standing deal on Wednesdays offers sushi made in-store for $5, and build-your-own and grab-and-go sandwiches start at $4.99 no matter when they're sold.
Outside the store, Sprouts maintains relationships with local and regional farmers. In Bastrop, that includes South Tex Organics and J&B Farms. It also ensures that items that can't be sold but remain edible and rich in nutrients by donating them to the Central Texas Food Bank through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program.
Sprouts Farmers Market in Bastrop will be open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.