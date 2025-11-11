Hospital News
St. David's announces opening date for $15.3M Manor emergency center
One of Austin's most praised hospitals, St. David’s Medical Center, has announced an opening date for its 24-7 emergency center in Manor. It will start seeing patients December 3, and it will function as an extension of the medical center.
The facility at 10703 E. U.S. 290 Highway spans 10,840 square feet, contains 12 exam rooms, and cost $15.3 million to construct. It's been in the works since January 2025. A press release says it also offers "advanced testing capabilities, including radiological testing and a medical lab." If a patient needs inpatient care, they'll be transferred to a hospital in the area.
Patients can visit for all urgent and life-threatening medical conditions. That could mean anything from common issues like dehydration and sports injuries to heart attacks, strokes, and head and spine injuries. More capabilities are listed at stdavids.com.
“St. David’s HealthCare is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care in rapidly growing communities across Central Texas, including Manor,” said St. David's Medical Center CEO Todd Steward in the release. “The new emergency center is a clear example of how St. David’s HealthCare is meeting rising healthcare demands by providing essential services for patients close to home.”
Community members will get to check out the facility in advance on December 2. From 4-7 pm, visitors can participate in a family-friendly celebration with holiday activities, entertainment, food and beverages, and a visit from Santa Claus.
St. David's Medical Center was named Austin's best in-state hospital by Newsweek in October 2025 and the city's best hospital by U.S. News & World Report in July 2025. It was ranked 7th and 9th best statewide on both lists. The St. David's HealthCare system has six existing freestanding emergency rooms, plus emergency rooms in each of its hospitals.