Stupid Cancer
Convention coming to Austin makes cancer suck less for young people
It’s not often that the word “cancer” is associated with something as exciting or fun as a comic con, but this August, New York-based organization Stupid Cancer is changing all of that for Texans.
CancerCon Live 2024 will take over the Hyatt Regency Austin from August 15-18. This four-day event was created specifically for adolescents and young adults (or AYAs) between the ages of 15 and 39 who are affected by cancer. This means survivors, patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, all coming together with the common goal of “making cancer suck less.”
The event will include a range of speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities. More specifically, there will be breakout sessions on topics like “How Psychiatry Can Help You Cope,” “Navigating Medical Billing and Health Insurance,” “Cancer in the Bedroom: Sex & Intimacy,” and more than twenty others.
Besides the talks, there are other classic convention elements. There will be exhibitor booths and a store with Stupid Cancer merch. An open lounge space will be available throughout the event; Two days of breakfast and lunch will be included. And at night, expect to see a talent show, karaoke, an open mic night, and, of course, a dance party.
Stupid Cancer was founded in 2012 by Matthew Zachary, who had been a pediatric cancer patient himself. After going through treatment in the 90s, Zachary realized there was a lack of support for adolescents and young adults dealing with cancer. In 2004, he founded Steps for Living, which became I’m Too Young for This! Cancer Foundation, and then eventually, Stupid Cancer in 2012.
CancerCon has taken place in places like Denver Atlanta, Minneapolis, and now for the first time, Austin. According to the website, it is “the gathering for the adolescent and young adult cancer community.”
As previous participant Christina said in a testimonial, “I came by myself and was immediately embraced by this community. It’s a safe space that’s completely free of judgment, made up of other people who get it. I’ve felt more myself in the past few days than I have since my diagnosis.”
According to the site, about 60 percent of CancerCon attendees are first-timers like Christina, and it's not weird to show up alone. It’s designed to be an event that connects participants with critical resources — as well as each other.
Tickets ($200) are available now at stupidcancer.org. If you want to help support the event, organizers are also looking for exhibitors and sponsors. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.