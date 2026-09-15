SXSW 2027
SXSW announces first 2027 speakers, including Timnit Gebru and Mac Barnett
Though it still feels far away, South by Southwest (SXSW) is already laying plans for 2027. Today, September 15, SXSW announced its first round of speakers for its annual conference, the panel and presentation-based complement to the more specific festivals that it's famous for. The speakers are all part of the Innovation Conference or the EDU Conference & Festival.
The Innovation Conference lasts from March 15-20, and the EDU (education) events last from March 13-16. Keynotes are generally bigger events where there's only one speaker giving a presentation; featured speakers are are scheduled throughout the day, usually at panels that can draw huge audiences or a relative handful of people. Both keynotes and featured sessions are open to anyone who has a badge, whether it's in innovation, music, film and TV, or the all-encompassing platinum badge.
Only two keynotes are included in the initial announcement, giving them an early, very focused spotlight. On the innovation side, computer scientist Timnit Gebru will give a presentation called Deep Unlearning: The Rise of AI and the Radicalization of a Tech Idealist. Gebru co-founded Black in AI and has been a vocal critic of how the early generative AI boom compromised the work and integrity of scientists of color.
"From Apple, to Stanford, to her high-profile departure from Google’s Ethical AI team over AI bias concerns, Timnit Gebru has been present at nearly every inflection point in technology’s recent history," says the keynote description. "In her keynote, Gebru will explore how poor decisions, destructive ideologies and outsized egos have damaged our environment, economies, and everyday lives, and how better decisions can still be made today."
The first education keynote also deals with technology, along with a broader question about how children's place in the world is changing. Children's book author Mac Barnett, who is known especially as a picture book advocate, will presumably appear with a moderator who hasn't been named yet, since the keynote is called A Conversation with Mac Barnett.
"As educators navigate rapid changes in technology, literacy, and how young people learn and engage with the world, Mac Barnett, New York Times-bestselling author and U.S. National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, will share why children deserve respect and art just for them."
Among the nine new featured innovation sessions are a talk on appreciating things, life as a female founder, selling companies in "the age of AI," and bullying. Featured speakers include Timm Chiusano, Amy Webb, Allison Ellsworth, Rahul Vohra, Joanna Lepore, Amy Cuddy, Jon Youshaei, Joost van Dreunen, and Mike Bechtel.
In education, the three newly announced sessions will cover bringing museums to life with humor (by Alison Luchs), teachers being on the front lines of cultural change (W. Kamau Bell), and how kindergarten teachers are prepared to bolster democracy (Arielle Fodor, a.k.a. Mrs. Frazzled).
Full descriptions for the featured sessions can be found at sxsw.com.