UT News
University of Texas announces new college for guiding core curriculum
Big changes are planned for the University of Texas at Austin.
In his State of the University address on Wednesday, October 21, President Jim Davis announced plans for a new medical center, research building and core curriculum college.
That college is called "University College," and UT officials said it guides the university’s new core curriculum for every undergraduate student, which the university announced in August.
Now, the campus has announced that Devin Stauffer, who led the core curriculum task force, will be the inaugural dean of the university.
"This new college is really just part of the process of trying to get the new core up and running," Stauffer said. "Secure its place at UT."
Currently, students can choose from more than 1,000 courses to fulfill their core requirements. He said he plans to reduce that number with the updated curriculum focusing on three areas: arts and humanities, social sciences, and STEM.
UT senior Gorgeous Monroe said she is worried about the several academic programs affected by recent university changes, including Black Political Thought and LGBTQ Literature/Culture.
“It’s nervous to think about who exactly is going to be put on that committee and who is going to get the say so in our education,” Monroe said.
However, a UT spokesperson said there are still many core courses related to race, ethnicity and gender, like Intro to African American History and Intro to Urban Studies.
Faculty members have also raised concerns about the addition of artificial intelligence to STEM requirements.
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