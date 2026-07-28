Mention summer to any Austinite, and the reaction is usually a grimace or a far-off look. By August, the city has usually logged weeks of triple-digit highs, and even the die-hards start rationing outdoor time to the hours just after sunrise or before sunset. It is, by most measures, the least comfortable season to live here.
But with the rising temperatures, there are some real upsides that go undiscussed and underappreciated: fewer people, emptier roads, plenty of swimming spots, and free or low-cost events to entice Austinites out of hiding. None of this means we love those 100-degree afternoons. But on the days the heat feels unbearable, it's worth remembering what it's quietly making possible — and, in a few cases, what wouldn't exist at all without it.
1. It's swimming season
Higher water levels after significant rain mean Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, Hamilton Pool, the Greenbelt, Lake Austin, and Lake Travis are worth more of a trip this year than usual. After nearly four years of drought, the Highland Lakes jumped from 51 percent combined storage to more than 90 percent following heavy rain in July of 2025 and 2026. Now both Lake Travis and Buchanan have reached capacity for the first time since 2019.
The Colorado River is as full as it's been in seven years, making Emma Long Park on Lake Austin a great summer swim spot. Austin Parks and Recreation Department
2. It's the best time of year to see the bats
Seeing Congress Avenue Bridge bats is one of Austin's most unique rites of passage, and the colony is at its fullest strength through the hottest stretch of summer, before fall migration thins the numbers out. Plus, starting in late August, the south viewing area at the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge is getting a technological makeover. This will include QR codes linking to videos, bat facts, and activities to enjoy while waiting for bats to make their nightly appearance.
3. The Zilker summer musical
Since 1959, Zilker Theatre Productions has staged a free outdoor musical each summer at the Beverly S. Sheffield Hillside Theater. This year's 67th production, Singin' in the Rain, runs Thursday through Sunday, July 10 through August 15 at 8 pm. Admission is free; simply show up with a blanket or chair, some snacks, and drinks, and enjoy.
Singin' In the Rain runs through August 15 at Zilker's Hillside Theater. Zilker Theatre Productions/Facebook
4. It's less crowded
Despite Austin's growing reputation as a tourism city, July and August are its least busy tourism months. That means shorter wait times at restaurants, pools, and events, easier parking, lighter traffic, and often cheaper lodging.
Hotter temperatures mean fewer crowds in Austin, particularly for July and August, the city's least busy tourism months. City of Austin Government/Facebook
5. The Paramount Theatre's (slightly modified) Summer Classic Film Series
The Paramount Theatre's Summer Classic Film Series is underway through August 31 with new titles announced monthly. This year the Paramount itself is mid-renovation — its first full restoration in roughly 50 years — so several screenings have shifted next door to the Stateside as well as to the Bullock Museum IMAX Theatre.
The Paramount may be undergoing renovations, but its Summer Classic Film series lives on nextdoor at the State, and at Bullock's IMAX.Paramount Theatre/Facebook
6. It's a good time to explore indoors
In the spring and fall, it feels like a waste to be inside during the day. But around this time, it's good to hide inside. The Texas Capitol, the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, the Blanton, the Thinkery, and the Central Library all make for full, air-conditioned afternoons. Even taking a walk around Barton Creek Square Mall can help while away the hottest hours in the day. (They also don't seem to mind if you bring your dog on a leash.)
Austinites could while away an entire hot afternoon at the Central Library downtown. Photos by Leonid Furmansky
7. Plenty of outdoor concert series
It may be hot, but that doesn't stop Austin from doing what it does best: music. Blues on the Green returned in June, Hot Summer Nights recently took over the Red River Cultural District, and still going on through August 13, there's the Drop-In Summer Concert Series at the Long Center. Each Thursday night, people gather on the lawn outside of the Lawn Center with chairs and blankets and picnic baskets to listen to free, live music.
The Drop-In Summer Concert Series' last show is August 13 at the Long Center.Long Center/Facebook
8. The days are usefully longer
The sun doesn't set until after 8:30 in summer. This gives Austinites an extra couple of hours of daylight, compared to winter. And once the worst of the afternoon heat breaks, that window between 6 and 9 pm is actually a great time for an evening swim, walk, or patio dinner.
Deep Eddy in the early evening is still bright. Austin Parks and Recreation Department
9. Millions of peaches
Fredericksburg's peach season — roughly mid-May through mid-August, with clingstone varieties giving way to freestone peaches by June and July — is a direct product of summer sun. Roadside stands line Highway 290 between Fredericksburg and Stonewall throughout the summer. Here's a list from last summer of the best local spots to buy peaches.
Summer is peach season in Texas. Fredericksburg and Stonewall Texas Peaches Facebook page
10. It's finally not cedar fever season
Central Texas' punishing cedar allergy season peaks in winter, specifically December through February, when mountain cedar pollen counts spike across the Hill Country. Summer is essentially the one stretch of the year many Austin allergy sufferers get an actual break. It's a genuine, if rarely mentioned, upside of the heat.
11. It's Perseid meteor shower season
The Perseid meteor shower is active from July 16 through August 24 and will be its most visible August 12 into the pre-dawn hours of August 13. Austinites can grab a good blanket, head to an outdoor space with minimal light pollution, and expect to catch sight of up to 100 meteors per hour.
12. Texas summer thunderstorms
The same heat that makes afternoons unbearable in Central Texas also fuels some of the most dramatic, exciting, and curl-up-with-a-good-book weather of the year. Central Texas' summer storm pattern can bring sudden, fast-moving thunderstorms that knock temperatures down significantly, not just giving Austinites a good show, but a lasting drop in temperature afterward.
Austin's dramatic storms aren't just a cool facet of summer; they also help tune down the weather in their aftermath.Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images