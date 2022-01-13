Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Pro bull riding, a gardening extravaganza, and live performances top our picks for the days ahead. Get your kicks at the Cedar Park Chute Out, or dig into fresh inspiration at the Austin Home & Garden Show. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, January 14

Austin Home & Garden Show

The three-day event at Austin Convention Center will include a showroom packed with products, services, and displays to spruce up your space. Show attendees will be able to enjoy expert-led presentations and get the chance to connect with leading home professionals. Go to the Austin Home & Garden website for a full schedule of events and to purchase your tickets.

PBR Cedar Park Chute Out

Witness action-packed professional bull riding at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The two-day championship event will feature performances by 45 of the most talented riders from around the world. Go to the event website to purchase tickets.

Big Laugh Comedy presents Chris Distefano

Comedian and actor Chris Distefano comes to Austin for a brief stand-up stint at Vulcan Gas Company. He is best known for his frequent appearances on MTV’s Guy Code/Girl Code and his role in the IFS series Benders. Shows are scheduled through January 15.

Sunday, January 16

Blanton Museum of Art presents “Border Vision: Luis Jiménez’s Southwest” closing day

A selection of works by El Paso-born sculptor Luis Jiménez is on display for its final days at the Blanton Museum of Art. Discover Jiménez’s critical perspective on the American Southwest, including his 1989 painted fiberglass piece, Border Crossing [Cruzando el Río Bravo]. Visit the museum website for ticketing information.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live

Beloved 1980s television series turned theatrical production comes to the Paramount Theatre to amaze audiences with Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live. Host Emily Connor is joined by robots Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC for a thrilling and far-out trip through the film Making Contact. For more information, go to the ticketing website.