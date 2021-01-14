Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Opportunities for virtual and in-person fun abound this weekend, from the virtual screening of an edgy play to Cirque Italia's dazzling Water Circus. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 14

Dougherty Arts Center presents 893| Ya-ku-za Virtual Screening and Q&A

Tune in for a special online screening of edgy new play 893| Ya-ku-za, originally presented by Generic Ensemble Company and Vortex Repertory Theatre. Viewers will witness the story of main character Aya, the first female member of an infamous Japanese mafia, and her epic rise to the top. An exclusive Q&A with the cast, director, and playwright will immediately follow the performance. Due to the mature subject matter, this event is appropriate for those age 17 and up. Register for the free screening and reserve your digital spot on the event website.

Cirque Italia Water Circus

Thrills, acrobatic skills, and water abound at Cirque Italia’s family-friendly aquatic attraction. Water Circus is a spectacular display of artistry on a custom-designed stage holding 35,000 gallons of water. Audiences can expect a dazzling big-top experience full of aerial acts, contortionists, hand balancing, and more breathtaking stunts. Visit the Cirque Italia website to purchase tickets. To ensure proper social distancing is observed, capacity is limited. Water Circus performances are scheduled through January 24.

Friday, January 15

Big Medium and PrintAustin presents "The Contemporary Print: 5 x 5" opening day

Enjoy this exhibition presented by Big Medium and PrintAustin from the comfort of home. Guests can discover how artists from across the globe approach the printmaking art form. To learn more about this year’s selected artists, visit the Big Medium website. Following opening weekend, this exhibition will be on display through February 19. Admission is free.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour: Cedar Park Chute Out

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour welcomes families to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with pod seating and updated safety protocols for the 2021 season. The tour features 45 of the world’s top bull riders and two days of high energy competition. Purchase your tickets for a pod of two to six people on the event website. Programming is scheduled through January 16.

Sunday, January 17

The Austin Flea at Radio, Coffee & Beer

Favorite artisan market The Austin Flea is opening its doors for shoppers to enjoy from home or safely in person. This month’s event is hosted at Radio Coffee & Bar and will feature handmade goods, vintage wares, and more unique items from talented local makers and curators. The Flea is scheduled every third Sunday monthly through December 2021. For more information on featured vendors or to shop online, go to The Flea website. Admission is free.