SXSW rolls out first round of musical artists for first-ever virtual festival

SXSW unveiled the first batch of musical artists for its 35th annual SXSW Music, the festival's first-ever digital experience.

The Austin-based festival announced dozens of musical acts from around the world, who will perform March 16-20 in their respective hometowns and then be streamed via web, mobile, or the SXSW Online Connected TV app, which is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV.

This year's lineup includes acts from nearly every corner of the globe, giving fans a chance to catch performances from the likes of Beans (Geelong, Australia); Dan Bettridge (Cardiff, Wales); Tessellated (Kingston, Jamaica); AIRY (Nowon Gu, South Korea); Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto, Japan); Paul Jacobs (Montreal); Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago, Chile); Vocal Vidas (Santiago, Cuba); and Wavy The Creator (Lagos, Nigeria).

Representing Austin will be Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Blushing, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Nané, and Sir Woman. See the full lineup here.

South By also announced this year's showcase and performance hosts, which include Austin's own Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV, KUTX The Breaks, and EQ Austin, among others.

To get attendees in the spirit, SXSW has launched its Official 2021 Playlists on Apple Music, Spotify, and Qobuz along with artists' videos on YouTube.

Previously, the homegrown fest announced details on SXSW speakers, including our own Willie Nelson as a Keynote Speaker. Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Taraji P. Henson, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Baratunde Thurston, Samantha Bee, and Sir Richard Branson will be among those appearing as Featured Speakers.

And though we have to wait until February 10 for the full SXSW Film lineup, organizers have revealed a handful of movies coming in 2021, including documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

Passes for SXSW are on sale now, and due to the pandemic-induced pivot to virtual, they're more affordable when compared to the traditional in-person festival. As of press time, passes are priced at $249, but note that they increase to $399 in March, so act quickly.