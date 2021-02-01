Home » Entertainment
They're alive

Austin suburb invaded by film crew for 'Fear the Walking Dead'

By Drew Knight, KVUE News
Fear the Walking Dead
Beware of zombies — and road detours. Courtesy of Fear the Walking Dead/Facebook

KVUE — Don't be too alarmed if things look a little apocalyptic on Tuesday in Round Rock – you might even spot some zombies!

The hit AMC television show Fear the Walking Dead will be filming in Central Texas on Tuesday. And with it comes some road closures.

The City of Round Rock will be temporarily closing Chisholm Trail Road between Old Settlers Boulevard and US 79.

The closures will start Tuesday at 7 am and end at 9 pm. Detours will also be put in place during that time.

Season 6 of the series is expected to return to AMC on April 11.

