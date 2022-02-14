Comedian Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check’ to Austin on upcoming arena tour

Comedian Kevin Hart’s first major tour in over four years, The Reality Check Tour, will make a stop in Austin at Moody Center on August 7.

Produced by Live Nation, Hart’s tour begins on July 2 and 3 with a two-night stay in Las Vegas, after which he will perform in over 30 arenas across North America, including dates in three other Texas cities: Houston on August 5, Dallas on August 12, and San Antonio on August 13.

Hart’s last visit to the state was in 2018, when he had stops in the four same cities in late October/early November.

“I am [hyped] as shit to go back out on tour,” Hart said in a February 14 statement. “There is nothing better than making people laugh. I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

Hart is known to be one of the few comedians who can consistently fill up arenas. His most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas and sold over 1 million tickets worldwide. He also had a hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10 am Friday, February 18 at kevinhartnation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning 10 am Wednesday, February 16 through 10 pm Thursday, February 17.