Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Austin’s spring festival season kicks off with a weekend full of celebrations for all interests. For local foodies, Seltzerland and Austin Crawfish Festival await. Also on the agenda is the return of BuzzFest in Bee Cave. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, March 3

I Live Here I Give Here: 10th Annual Amplify Austin Day

Take part in Austin’s biggest day of philanthropy, which continues until 6 pm on March 3. This year, the Central Texas-wide day of giving has a goal of reaching 50,000 donors and has planned a 24-hour fundraising livestream to commemorate the achievement. Viewers can expect performances by Black Pumas, Durrand Jones, and more, all hosted by Trevor Scott, host of “We Are Austin.” Learn more about the event and how to donate to your favorite local cause here.

Bee Cave Arts Foundation presents BuzzFest

The Bee Cave Arts Foundation’s music, tech, and art festival returns for its second year of programming at the Hill Country Galleria. BuzzFest highlights include large-scale tech art installations, live music performances, restaurant and food truck dining options, and immersive activations over the course of three days. General admission for this event is free. For a full schedule of events and to view upgraded ticketing options, visit the festival website.

Jeff Tweedy in concert

Jeff Tweedy, founding member and leader of Grammy-winning rock band Wilco, performs live at Paramount Theatre. The accomplished singer-songwriter has released three solo albums, written countless original songs, and is also a two-time bestselling author. A select number of tickets is still available.

Saturday, March 5

Seltzerland

Keep things light and easy at Seltzerland. This celebration of all things hard seltzer hosted at Butler Pitch & Putt will feature more than 100 unique sips for guests to sample, countless munchies that pair perfectly with bubbles, activities, photo ops, merch, and more. For tickets, go to the Seltzerland website. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Austin Crawfish Festival

The biggest seafood celebration in Central Texas returns just in time for crawfish season. The two-day culinary event at Carson Creek Ranch will include more than 20 Cajun cuisine and crawfish vendors. The festival’s live entertainment lineup includes Wayne Toups, Ruben Moreno, Jesse Lege and Bosco Stomp, Charles Thibodeaux and The Austin Cajun Aces, Boss Street Brass Band, and more. Non-seafood and vegan menu options will also be available. Attendees can choose their day pass options and get more event information on the festival website.