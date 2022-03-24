Selena returns to Austin theaters 25 years after dazzling debut

Next week marks 27 years since the death of iconic Texas singer Selena Quintanilla, but her popularity and legacy live on like never before. In honor of that legacy, the movie inspired by her life is returning to the big screen.

An announcement on the late star's official social media pages revealed that the Selena movie will return to theaters beginning April 7. Currently, Austin-area showtimes include April 7 at Cinemark Southpark Meadows, Cinemark 20 and XD, and Cinemark 14 Round Rock, and April 10 at Regal Metropolitan and Regal Gateway 4DX & IMAX.

The news came on March 21, 25 years since the film was released in theaters nationwide. The film, which was primarily shot in San Antonio, was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez, who starred in the film as the queen of Tejano, celebrated the movie on Twitter:

"This movie means so much to me. Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her," Lopez wrote. "I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

---

