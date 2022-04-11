Chris Rock puts 3 Texas stops on extended world tour this fall

Superstar comedian Chris Rock, fresh off his highly publicized altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards, is extending his "Ego Death World Tour." It now will include three stops in Texas this fall.

The tour, which is currently ongoing, is scheduled for venues across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Rock will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on November 3, the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on November 5, and the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on November 10. Tickets for the Irving and Sugar Land shows go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, April 12; San Antonio tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 13 at 10 am.

One of the strongest comedic voices working today, Rock has a career that has spanned more than three decades, enjoying success in both film, television, and stage as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. Though he got his break on Saturday Night Live, his career has gone on to include plenty of dramatic roles, including in the FX series Fargo, in the horror film Spiral, and in the upcoming biopic Rustin.

Of course, comedy has always been Rock's primary way of entertaining the masses, whether as a stand-up comedian, acting in Adam Sandler movies, or directing his own projects like 2014's Top Five.

It was his comedy that earned the wrath of Smith at the Oscars on March 27, with the soon-to-be Best Actor slapping Rock in one of the most shocking moments in Oscar history (an incident which now has its own Wikipedia page). Rock has said he won't talk about the incident until he "gets paid."