The 5 far-out live music shows to see in Austin and beyond this April

Frankly, the weather in Austin is just too good right now to not be out and about whenever possible. For those moments in between trips to Zilker Park or sipping drinks on a patio somewhere, here are some local shows you should factor into your plans.

Far Out 4/20 at The Far Out Lounge – Wednesday, April 20

Is there a more appropriate place to be on 4/20 than a spot called the Far Out Lounge? Nope! Aside from the obvious theme, the evening has a great lineup with pop-leaning acts like KVN, San Gabriel, and Josie Lockhart, plus Indrajit Banerjee and Candler Wilkinson. Also, you can expect to see the East Side Pop-Up Market, palm and tarot readings, CBD-infused cocktails, and a lot more. Tickets are $10.

Semihelix & The Living Pins at ABGB – Friday, April 22

If free is the name of the game you’re after, then you should head to ABGB on Friday, April 22 for a show featuring indie pop act Semihelix and garage rockers The Living Pins. Just be sure to take a bit of the cash you’re saving at the door to tip your bartender.

Sounds Over Salado at Barrow Brewing – Saturday, April 23 & Sunday, April 24

On April 23 and 24, you should hop in your car and head 45 minutes north of Austin to Barrow Brewing for the inaugural Sounds Over Salado. Lots of talented locals, including White Denim, Go Fever, Walker Lukens, Moving Panoramas, and more will be performing. Passes range from $45 to $175, depending on whether you want to go to a single day or both.

Calliope Musicals at Cheer Up Charlie’s – Friday, April 29

Psych pop all-stars Calliope Musicals are set to headline Cheer Up Charlie’s on Friday, April 29. The local act is electric enough on its own, but to further sweeten the deal, the bill also features Blue Jean Queen, Urban Heat, and Haunt Me. With just a $5 cover at the door, this one is a total steal.

Buffalo Hunt at The Parish – Saturday, April 30

Buffalo Hunt (aka Stephanie Hunt) has a new album titled Ambitions of Ambiguity that’s due out on April 29, and on the next night, Saturday, April 30, the singer/songwriter will be ringing in its release at the Parish. The Texas Gentlemen and Carrie Fussell (of Calliope Musicals) will open the evening. Tickets are $12.