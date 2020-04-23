Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

A vibrant virtual arts festival and rejuvenating yoga retreat are just some of the Austin events you can experience from home this weekend. Until daily life returns to normal, we’re sharing new ways to stay plugged into the city you love. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 23

Power through the workday with a local cup of joe

Support local business and get your morning pick-me-up at the same time when you order from a neighborhood coffee shop. Austin Java is serving up carry-out and curbside orders so you can quickly perk up with your favorite drink and make it home in time for your next conference call. Browse the menu and place your order online whenever you need an extra boost.

Enjoy a virtual yoga class and retreat

Bumble BFF and Sonoras Retreats join forces to host a virtual yoga retreat and meet-up for ladies looking to stay active and social from home. The Zoom event features a one-hour yoga flow accompanied by live music from Anna Ruth. In lieu of admission fees, attendees are encouraged to make donations to Central Texas Food Bank. Capacity is limited. Must RSVP to attend.

Friday, April 24

Go virtual with Fusebox Festival

Austin arts festival Fusebox returns with a virtual edition for 2020. The weekend-long digital fest will feature an array of virtual events and activities, along with a showcase of work by Fusebox artists, entertainers, and makers. Enjoy three days of livestream performances, exhibitions, artist studio visits, happy hours, and much more from the comfort of your home. For registration details and a full schedule, visit the festival website.

Saturday, April 25

Try your hand at archery

Austin Archery Club is still open for locals looking to practice precision and try their hand at the classic sport. Check the website for the most current safety policies and guidelines before you visit. AAC is open to archers of all ages and mastery levels, but a membership is required for entry.

Sunday, April 26

Shop for Mom — or yourself — with Kendra Scott curbside pick-up

Pick up something special for Mom ahead of the Mother’s Day rush. Kendra Scott is launching curbside pickup at Austin store locations. Simply shop the expansive range online and select the option to pick up in store. Upon arrival at the storefront, a KS associate will run your jewels right to your car for contactless delivery. Pickup hours are 10 am-5 pm daily.