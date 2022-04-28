The incredible new Moody Center is now open, and if you're an eager music fan you probably already have tickets to an upcoming concert (George Strait this weekend, anyone?).

But as with most new things, there are bound to be questions. Top of the list is probably "where to park" followed by "is there anything specific I need to know about attending at this awesome new venue?"

We've got the breakdown for you right here:

Parking

There are a variety of parking garages surrounding the Moody Center, and they open at 6 pm on concert days.

You can pre-purchase your parking online to make arrival a little smoother. Also keep in mind that not all garages are open for all events, so familiarize yourself with this map to be aware of alternatives.

Rideshare

Don't want to get stuck in post-concert traffic? Summon your favorite rideshare option and avoid the parking lot gridlock.

The rideshare pick-up/drop-off point is located east of Frank Erwin Center, on the I-35 southbound frontage road between MLK and 15th Street.

ADA passengers

ADA drop-off and pick-up is at the same place as VIP, directly north of Moody Center. To find it easily, set the pickup location as Clyde Littlefield Road and Red River Street.

Know before you go

Don't like uncertainty? There's a comprehensive A-Z guide online that covers everything from the bag policy (hint: get your clear bags ready) and mobile ticketing to tailgating, prohibited items, and even Austin icon Matthew McConaughey's role with the venue.

Got COVID questions? Check the event details page here for a per-event rundown.

Follow Moody Center's Instagram for updates and last-minute reminders, including any inclement weather changes. And, most importantly, be safe and have a great time!