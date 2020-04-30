Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Welcome the new month with interactive livestreams, virtual experiences, and more. We're sharing the best ways to stay connected to the city you love without really having to leave the house. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, April 30

Tune into KMFA 89.5's Sound Ideas series

Classical music station KMFA 89.5 continues its livestream programming with a class on how to build instruments at home. The 30-minute episode will feature instruction from Austin artist and musician Steve Parker and is suitable for all ages. Get creative with household items, and you'll be making music in no time. The class streams at 1 pm.

Catch the Paramount's Quaranscreen Film Series: Music Week

The second installment of Paramount Theatre’s virtual film series features the intimate 1967 documentary about Bob Dylan, Don’t Look Back. Viewers can enjoy a delicious meal along with their evening entertainment thanks to Scholz Garten. Simply mention the code phrase “I Love Paramount Theatre” when you order to get instant access to happy hour prices on main dishes. Check out the Scholz Garten curbside and delivery menu for your fun night in.

Friday, May 1

Get craft brews curbside from Lazarus Brewing Co.

Beloved Austin brewery Lazarus Brewing Co. is rolling out to-go service in response to the shelter-in-place policies. Until further notice, patrons can order cans, crowlers, kegs, and more for curbside pickup. Preorders are now available for Cinco de Mayo at-home festivities, too. Place your order online now.

Saturday, May 2

Take a virtual trip to the Blanton Museum

You can explore the Blanton from literally anywhere. These virtual museum tours guide you through the permanent collection and also offer behind-the-scenes content. Begin your digital visit with featured exhibition "The Avant-garde Networks of Amauta: Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the 1920s."

Sunday, May 3

Plan a private play date with your pup at Yard Bar

Treat your furry best friend to exclusive time at Yard Bar. Yard Bar is now accepting 25-minute dog park reservations for one household at a time. Reservations for both the property’s large and small dog parks will run simultaneously. In addition to full access for your pup to roam free, Yard Bar’s kitchen and bar are open for takeout orders to feed hungry humans. Visit the website to make your reservation.