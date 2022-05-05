Harry Styles swings into Austin for 5 nights at the Moody Center

Clear your September schedules, Harry Styles fans. The international superstar and former member of UK pop sensation One Direction is coming to Austin’s Moody Center for not one, but five nights.



In support of his upcoming album, Harry’s House, the British crooner announced a massive 32-night North American tour at some of the U.S. and Canada’s most notable venues. Styles’s Love on Tour 2022 will kick off on Monday and Tuesday, August 15 and 16 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.



From Toronto, Styles will then take up residence at Madison Square Garden in New York City for 10 nights before gracing the Austin stage. Further proving that the city’s newest arena is already garnering international attention, Styles will play five nights at the Moody Center before shimmying up north for five nights at Chicago’s United Center and wrapping up in Los Angeles for a 10-night run at Kia Forum.



The highly anticipated 2022 tour follows a sold-out 42-date arena tour in 2021 and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London. Fans will have access to multiple nights in each major city, turning iconic venues into “Harry’s House” for the run of shows.



Produced by Live Nation, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now through Thursday, May 19 at 9 pm CST for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public Wednesday, May 25, starting at 12 pm local time. Only fans who have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Styles recently released his record-setting No. 1 new single, “As It Was” — the first taste of his upcoming third album, Harry’s House, which makes its global debut on May 20.