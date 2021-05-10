Broadway princesses bring Disney to life at Austin’s Bass Concert Hall

A whole new world of fantastic and enchanting entertainment is coming to Austin next year.

Bass Concert Hall will host Disney Princess – The Concert on February 6, 2022, performed live by Broadway stars. Essentially a greatest-hits show highlighting the beloved music of Disney’s most cherished princesses, the concert features Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anastasia, and Nala celebrating all the Disney princesses through songs, animation, and behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

Tickets for the show are currently available through Bass Concert Hall and range from $29.50-$75. But the VIP packages (ranging from $99.50-$225) aim to make dreams come true with their extravagant be-our-guest offerings. They include:

Disney Princess: The Concert Tour Pack, $99.50, which includes one premium reserved seat, priority access to merch, and a “royal merchandise pack” with a limited-edition Disney Princess: The Concert fanny pack, a VIP light-up wand, a Disney Princess: The Concert sleep mask, and a Disney Princess sticker set.

Disney Princess Royal Palace Package, $148.50, which includes one premium reserved seat within the first 10 rows, early and crowd-free access to merch shopping, VIP access to the Disney Princess pre-show palace party, an invitation to a soundcheck with the Disney Princess cast, and a royal merch pack with everything listed above plus an additional concert coloring book and crayons.

Disney Princess Royal Meet & Greet Package, $225, which includes one premium reserved seat within the first five rows, early and crowd-free access to merch shopping, VIP access to the Disney Princess pre-show palace party (which includes an exclusive meet-and-greet and personal photo with members of the cast), as well as a royal merch pack.

Regardless of the ticket designation, the Bass Concert Hall is encouraging princess attire. This is royalty, after all.