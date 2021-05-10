Home » Entertainment
Broadway princesses bring Disney to life at Austin’s Bass Concert Hall

Broadway princesses bring Disney to life at Austin's Bass Concert Hall

Tiaras are encouraged. Photo courtesy of Disney Pictures

A whole new world of fantastic and enchanting entertainment is coming to Austin next year.

Bass Concert Hall will host Disney Princess – The Concert on February 6, 2022, performed live by Broadway stars. Essentially a greatest-hits show highlighting the beloved music of Disney’s most cherished princesses, the concert features Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anastasia, and Nala celebrating all the Disney princesses through songs, animation, and behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen.

Tickets for the show are currently available through Bass Concert Hall and range from $29.50-$75. But the VIP packages (ranging from $99.50-$225) aim to make dreams come true with their extravagant be-our-guest offerings. They include:

  • Disney Princess: The Concert Tour Pack, $99.50, which includes one premium reserved seat, priority access to merch, and a “royal merchandise pack” with a limited-edition Disney Princess: The Concert fanny pack, a VIP light-up wand, a Disney Princess: The Concert sleep mask, and a Disney Princess sticker set.
  • Disney Princess Royal Palace Package, $148.50, which includes one premium reserved seat within the first 10 rows, early and crowd-free access to merch shopping, VIP access to the Disney Princess pre-show palace party, an invitation to a soundcheck with the Disney Princess cast, and a royal merch pack with everything listed above plus an additional concert coloring book and crayons.
  • Disney Princess Royal Meet & Greet Package, $225, which includes one premium reserved seat within the first five rows, early and crowd-free access to merch shopping, VIP access to the Disney Princess pre-show palace party (which includes an exclusive meet-and-greet and personal photo with members of the cast), as well as a royal merch pack.

Regardless of the ticket designation, the Bass Concert Hall is encouraging princess attire. This is royalty, after all.

