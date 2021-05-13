Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get out and enjoy Austin's great outdoors at an al fresco music festival, floating water park, or open-air arts market. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, May 14

Lucky Leaf Expo

Hemp is taking center stage during the massive Lucky Leaf Expo hosted at the Austin Convention Center. The two-day event will include more than 120 exhibitors, more than 40 speakers, panels, demonstrations, and even a pre-show Cannabis Crash Course for attendees. Special guest exhibitor and celebrity Angela Simmons is slated to display her CDB line, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will participate in a panel discussion on the future of Texas hemp. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the expo website.

Black Fret presents Keep Live Music Alive Festival

Celebrate local music and support nonprofit Black Fret during the inaugural Keep Live Music Alive event. Over the course of the three-day festival at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, more than 25 bands will perform, including a special tribute from Austin musicians to Bob Dylan in honor of his 80th birthday. The all-Austin lineup of artists includes Clarence James, Ley Line, Zach Person, Darkbird, Night Blooms, and many others. Visit the Black Fret website for more information and to reserve your spot through the purchase of a membership.

Saturday, May 15

Ghost Note Brewing Grand Opening Weekend

Dripping Springs welcomes its newest brewery, Ghost Note Brewing, with a two-day grand opening bash. Visitors can get their hands on merchandise, ice-cold beers, and fresh eats from resident food truck Hangry's StrEATery. Live music by Wyatt Weaver Band and Sophia Johnson Trio will keep the good vibes going while the brews are flowing. Admission is free.

Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures

Dive into the fun all summer season long at the reopened Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures in Leander. Attractions include a floating water park and obstacle course, private resort-style beach access, the private Adventure Island, and more. Safety protocols and timed admission is in place for all guests. Purchase tickets for your family trip on the Lake Travis Waterloo Adventures website. The park is open to the public through September 26.

Sunday, May 16

Bat City Artisans

Local makers collective Bat City Artisans brings back its community market after more than a year. Hosted at Shangri La, guests can shop a variety of vendors specializing in art, vintage, housewares, and more while taking advantage of food and drink specials offered onsite. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best beachy attire as part of the market’s tropical theme. Special guest DJs will also be performing live sets throughout the event. Admission to this outdoor event is free.