Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Thought-provoking podcasts, virtual shows, and creative kits offer the perfect way to unwind from the week. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 14

Tune into the LBJ Library’s new podcast

In lieu of in-person activations, LBJ Presidential Library launches its new podcast, “With the Bark Off: Conversations from the LBJ Presidential Library,” hosted by Mark K. Updegrove, LBJ Foundation president and CEO. Upcoming episodes include interviews with notable figures such as Lawrence Wright, David Oshinsky, Jean Becker, and George P. Bush. Shows will be released weekly.

Friday, May 15

Get creative with an at-home painting class

Make your own masterpiece with help from Painting with a Twist. Order a Twist at Home kit, and create your own painting party for adults or kids. Each kit includes a canvas, paint, brushes, and step-by-step instructions to complete your painting, and some kits come with video tutorials.

Saturday, May 16

Take a bike ride on a neighborhood trail

Celebrate Bike Month by hopping on a neighborhood trail. Get outside, while still adhering to the extended stay-at-home policies, and explore one of the city's best biking trails (with options for all skill levels) at the link above.

Tune into Treaty Oak Distilling’s live Quaranstream Show

Treaty Oak Distilling continues its eight-part online Quaranstream Show with more music, booze, and barbecue talk. The Quaranstream Show airs Saturdays at 6 pm on Facebook Live through May 23. Access is free, but donations to the Treaty Oak Distilling Food Drive are encouraged.

Sunday, May 17

Cool off at a state park lake or river

State parks serve as the perfect place to maintain social distancing while getting a healthy dose of fresh air. Accessible by reservation only, nearby state parks and their corresponding lakes and rivers will help you beat the oncoming summer heat. Be sure to make a reservation online to secure your visit.