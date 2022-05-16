6 live music events heating up the end of May

Sure, it’s much hotter outside than it should be right now, but the sweltering circumstances just makes the live music experience even more worthwhile. See below for a handful of local shows that are worth braving the heat for in the back half of May.

Ghostland Observatory at Empire

– Thursday, May 19

Celebrate 30 years of the Texas Lottery while also dancing your heart out to a set from electro rockers Ghostland Observatory at Empire Control Room & Garage this Thursday, May 19. Furthering the fun here is the fact that the show is FREE with an RSVP.

Almost Real Things Magazine Showcase at Distribution Hall – Saturday, May 21

Head to Distribution Hall this Saturday, May 21 for a showcase put on by Almost Real Things Magazine. Local rock act Megafauna tops a bill that also includes 10pmtoclose, Hong Kong Wigs, Moni’ye, The Gonzos, and more. Additionally, you can expect an art market and other activities. This is a FREE event, but there is a $25 VIP ticket that can be had, too.

Strand of Oaks at Antone’s – Friday, May 27

Kick off your Memorial Day weekend with Strand of Oaks (aka Timothy Showalter) at Antone’s on Friday, May 27. The indie folk rocker will be joined by Pat Finnerty, and tickets for the show are $21 in advance, $25 the day of. In case you missed it in 2021, Showalter released a notable album titled In Heaven.

Dreamfest at Dreamland – Saturday, May 28

The inaugural Dreamfest is set for Saturday, May 28, at Dreamland in Dripping Springs. The music and arts festival has a lineup with a slew of established locals, including Bob Schneider, Carolyn Wonderland, Del Castillo, Sir Woman, Gina Chavez, and lots more. GA tickets are $50 and a VIP pass is $250. Children five and under get in FREE.

Austin Live Music Revival at Empire & Antone’s – May 28-29

A multi-genre event called the Austin Live Music Revival is set to happen throughout Memorial Day weekend. Swing by Empire Control Room & Garage on Saturday, May 28, to see Crizzly, Lil Flip, and more, and then on Sunday, May 29, for Abhi the Nomad, Jane Leo, and others. Furthermore, on Sunday, Antone’s will be hosting Jackie Venson, Henry Invisible, and more. A single day wristband is $50 and a weekend pass is $70.