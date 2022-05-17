Edgy comedian-actor-podcaster Bill Burr makes slight return to Austin on new tour

Edgy, insightful, and a little fed up with pretty much everything, comedian/actor/podcaster Bill Burr has earned a loyal following for his deadpan takes on pop culture, sports, and society as a whole. “When are mom and dad gonna stop arguing over gender-neutral bathrooms you can hang an AR-15 in?” he asks.

Austin Burr fans can catch takes such as these when he hits the Moody Center on December 16 for his new (Slight Return) tour. Burr will also make Texas stops at Toyota Center in Houston on September 9, American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 10, and AT&T Center in San Antonio on December 17 — the last date on his 53-city tour.

General on sale begins at 10 am Friday, May 20 through Ticketmaster and Burr’s official site.

The Grammy-nominated comedian regularly sells out venues internationally; his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts available. He’ll host his new Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill on June 6. He just wrapped filming the feature, Old Dads, which he will star in and also co-wrote and directed.

A streaming presence, Burr’s animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, just ended its fifth and final season starring Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell. He also boasts a Roku series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass. Last September, Burr was seen in a guest role on the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, and he made a fan-loved appearance on the Disney+ streaming smash, The Mandalorian.

Burr also popped up in Hollywood features with A-listers in The Front Runner, Daddy’s Home, Heat, and Stand Up Guys. Breaking Bad fans know him well as Kuby.

On August 21, Burr will make history as the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park.