Popular Austin independent movie theater fully reopens to the public

The opening credits will soon be rolling at one of Austin's most popular independent cinemas. Violet Crown Cinema, nestled in the heart of the 2nd Street District, will reopen to the general public with film screenings beginning Friday, May 21.

It's been well over a year since the theater operated as normal, notes a release, which says the announcement "brings a sense of normalcy and optimism that movie theaters have returned."

The movie house, which shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, partially reopened in March under a new operating model in which guests could rent out full theaters for private viewings. Now, the Austin-based chain is ready to return to the normal moviegoing experience.

"There is something unique and special about sitting in a darkened theater with a group of people and experiencing a film on the big screen," owner Bill Banowsky says. "We are excited to bring cinema back to downtown Austin."

New releases for opening weekend include Sundance selection Dream Horse starring Toni Collete, The Killing of Two Lovers, Oscar-winning Nomadland, and Minari. Anticipated sequel A Quiet Place II will open May 28, following special advanced showings May 27.

The homegrown theater will also be shining a light on films with ties to Texas, including Bull, from Austin filmmaker Annie Silverstein; Miss Juneteenth from Fort Worth native Channing Godfrey Peoples; and Yellow Rose, from University of Texas alum Diane Paragas.

"Texas continues to inspire unique and distinctive voices in film and this past year was no exception," says director of programming David Gil. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to present these films in the best possible way, which is on the big screen."

Tickets, and more information on the "house rules," including mask requirements and social distancing, are available on the cinema website.