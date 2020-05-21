Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

This Memorial Day weekend will look different than most, but virtual cocktail classes, museum tours, and livestream concerts are on the agenda to keep you entertained. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this holiday weekend.

Thursday, May 21

Watch this week’s SXSW Session talk with author Rohit Bhargava

There's no badge required for this SXSW Interactive programming. SXSW Sessions brings the greatest minds across a variety of industries right to you via virtual events. This week’s session, featuring author Rohit Bhargava, explores the current pandemic climate and how it’s shaping innovation. Sign up to get livestream access to the session airing at 11 am.

Take a virtual tour of Contemporary Austin exhibit

Enjoy an afternoon of artful conversation and discovery with The Contemporary Austin’s curators. Viewers will embark on a Zoom virtual tour of "Nicole Esiensman: Sturm and Drang," led by curators Heather Pesantti and Robin K. Williams. Following the tour, Pesantti and Williams will take questions from the audience and facilitate a group discussion. Tour admission requires a museum membership.

Friday, May 22

Make your own movie theater with Alamo Drafthouse

Bring the Alamo Drafthouse experience into your living room with an at-home screening. The favorite local cinema has launched Alamo on Demand, so the shows don’t have to stop even if you stay home. Browse the on-demand streaming platform for staff selections, new releases, favorite films from Fantastic Fest, and more. Sign up for an Alamo on Demand account, and get the popcorn ready.

Saturday, May 23

Tune into the Hill Country Galleria Saturday Night Concert Series

ACL Radio and Hill Country Galleria team up for another installment of this virtual concert series. This week’s show will feature a live performance by Medicine Man Revival. Viewers can tune into the free concert series on ACL Radio’s Facebook page every Saturday night at 7 pm.

Sunday, May 24

Schedule a virtual cocktail class

East Austin Italian eatery Intero invites you to try your hand at at-home mixology with a virtual cocktail class. Participants will create a cocktail with the help of Intero’s resident bartender and provisions from Still Austin and Flor De Cana. Registration includes a cocktail kit available for pickup, but some general barware from your home is needed. Reserve your class online.