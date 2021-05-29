Home » Entertainment
8 must-stay glamping getaways near Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 8 must-stay glamping destinations in the Hill Country and beyond. From treehouses to cabins to teepees, head to these nearby destinations to get away from it all.

2. Real estate report reveals jaw-dropping increase in Austin home prices. A national report shows Austin recorded the biggest year-over-year rise in median home-sale prices last month.

3. Austin’s first nonstop service to European hot spot ready to take off. The pandemic put this route on hold, but come 2022, Austin will land nonstop service to Amsterdam.

4. Popular California pizzeria blazes into Austin with 10 new locations. The top fast-casual pizza franchise in the U.S. is making a major move on the Capital City.

5. Iconic homegrown restaurant chain woos Austin with new burger concept. The folks behind Z'Tejas are grilling up something new for Austin.

