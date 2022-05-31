Beloved Austin concert series Blues on the Green returns to Zilker Park

One of Austin’s favorite live music series returns in just a couple short weeks to Zilker Park. Presented by H-E-B and benefiting the Austin Parks Foundation, Blues on the Green 2022 kicks off on June 14 with performances from mainstays in the Austin music scene, including Sir Woman, Zach Persons, and Sneak Peaches and the Fuzz.

The concert series has become an Austin summer tradition, with hyper-local lineups and the city’s growing skyline acting as the iconic stage backdrop. Past performances have included Gary Clark, Jr., Mobley, and Jimmie Vaughan.

Following the June 14 kickoff event, Grupo Fantasma will play Wednesday, June 15, with a revue-style show featuring Colombian Gaita All Stars, Amalia Mondragon, Trevor Nealon, Kalu James, Tomar Williams, Gina Chavez, Third Root, and Money Chichas.

The next set of concerts will take place on July 19 and 20, with a yet-to-be-released lineup. Visit ACL Radio's website for more details.

Music starts at 7 pm for every BOTG show this year, and as always, the performances are free to attend. So grab your blankets, friends, dogs, sunscreen, and chairs, and we’ll see you at the park.