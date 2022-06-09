Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Outdoor music, Pride festivities, and superstar appearances leave no shortage of exciting events to attend over the next few days. Enjoy family-friendly activities and entertainment at Rainbow on the Creek or support local creators during Black Art WKND. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 9

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy presents Music in the Garden

The free live music series at Zilker Botanical Garden returns for another summer of al fresco sounds. This week’s installment features a local pop singer-songwriter Aubrey Hays. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets for an optimum listening experience. All ages are welcome to attend. For a full list of this summer’s performances, visit the concert series website.

Friday, June 10

_OFCOLOR presents Black Art WKND

Celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday by supporting local Black artists and creators during the return of Black Art WKND at Distribution Hall. A general admission ticket includes access to interactive art experiences, dining events, live music, and works from more than 40 emerging contemporary and urban artists. VIP tickets are also available on the event website for those looking for an elevated experience.

Saturday, June 11

Waterloo Greenway presents Rainbow on the Creek

Celebrate Pride Month with the entire family at Waterloo Greenway. This all-day extravaganza will feature live music, dance and drag performances by local artists, and interactive exhibits from Austin’s LGBTQ+ community of businesses and organizations. Guests are invited to end the evening with a special live performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race and HBO’s We Are Here star Eureka O’Hara. Admission is free and open to the public.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band in concert

Jimmy Buffet and his famed Coral Reefer Band bring the never-ending vacation vibes to the Moody Center stage. The beloved soft rock artist comes to Austin in support of his Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022. Audiences can expect the set list to include selections from Buffett’s most recent releases, Life on the Flip Side, Songs You Don’t Know By Heart, as well as other fan favorites. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, June 12

Cheer Live 2022

The athletes behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix docuseries Cheer tumble into town for a special live performance at the Moody Center. The exhibition show will feature appearances from 14-time national champion coach and best-selling author Monica Aldama and cheer stars including Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer. Get ready for incredible cheer stunts, including some that have never been seen before. To snag your tickets, click here.