Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Freedom Day celebrations, live music, and outdoor entertainment rank high on the list of hot happenings across the city for the next few days. Experience The Sound of Music at ZACH Theatre or celebrate in the spirit of Juneteenth at the Soul Food Truck Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 16

French Legation State Historic Site presents Movies on the Lawn

Make yourself comfortable on the lawn of the historic French Legation Museum and enjoy the site’s first-ever outdoor movie screening. Austin’s oldest recorded residence will present an archaeology-inspired cinematic classic, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for the most enjoyable viewing experience. Get your tickets here.

ZACH Theatre presents The Sound of Music

The beloved story of the Von Trapp Family comes to Austin’s ZACH Theatre for a special ZACH360 experience. Audiences will encounter the theater and the Von Trapps like never before, as The Topfer is transformed into a biergarten where the intimate production will take place. Sing along to classic songs like “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things” under the stars. Following opening weekend, performances are scheduled through July 24. Get tickets here.

Friday, June 17

Landmarks presents Songs in the Skyspace

Public art and live music collide for the last time this season at James Turrell’s Skyspace, The Color Inside. The monthly concert series on the rooftop of the University of Texas Student Activity Center will feature a performance by Latinx singer songwriter Lesly Reynaga for the program’s finale. Admission is free and open to the public, but a reservation is required.

Saturday, June 18

Soul Food Truck Fest

Celebrate the rich culture of African Americans through cuisine and Juneteenth-inspired fellowship on the campus of Huston-Tillotson University. The Soul Food Truck Fest will feature dishes from more than 10 food trucks, a local vendors market, live music by Grammy-nominated vocalists The Tone, a children’s zone, family-friendly activities activities, a health and wellness hub, and more. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Sunday, June 19

The Cathedral presents Juneteenth Retreat with Nicole Cardoza

Juneteenth festivities abound at The Cathedral with an all-day event celebrating Black artists and makers. Highlights of the Juneteenth Retreat include workshops lead by local Black makers, Black art, and performances by special guests throughout the day. Attendees can stay fueled up during all of the festivities with refreshments provided by Nosh’d Luxury Snack. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Black Trans Leadership Austin. For the full program and to get tickets, go to the retreat website.