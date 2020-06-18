Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Picnics, outdoor living tours, and Father's Day fun are guaranteed to keep you entertained in the Capital City. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 18

Celebrate International Picnic Day

Just in time for International Picnic Day, June 18, Scholz Garten is packing up all the provisions you need for a day at the park. Grab an expertly curated picnic basket for two created by executive chef Brandon Hannah. Each basket includes an assortment of comfort foods like cold fried chicken, plus a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer. Call Scholz Garten at 512-474-1958 to order.

Friday, June 19

Treat yourself to some Pride cookies from Bakery Lorraine

Bakery Lorraine's sweet rainbow-themed Pride cookies will be available at all locations throughout the month of June. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to San Antonio LGBTQ youth organization Thrive Youth Center, and they can be purchased for dine-in or to-go.

Saturday, June 20

Support a local Black-owned business

Support a local entrepreneur and the city’s economy when you shop Black-owned businesses in Austin. From Altatudes to Krab Kingz Seafood Austin, the city is full of ways to explore the richness of Black Austin culture. Check out our roundup of businesses to shop right now — and all year.

Sunday, June 21

Celebrate Dad at Scholz Garten

Raise a glass to Dad at Scholz Garten on Sunday. The Dad’s Day Out celebration will feature barbecue and beer specials, complimentary corn dog bites, and live music by Journey cover band Departure ATX from 1-3 pm. Social distancing regulations still apply, and the group capacity is 10 guests. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by emailing scholzgartenevents@gmail.com.

Get inspired on the 2020 Austin Outdoor Living Tour

Embark on the 2020 self-guided Austin Outdoor Living Tour for some backyard inspiration. Visitors will get the chance to view private outdoor spaces, meet the builders and designers, and get information for their own dream project. Register for the tour to receive your map and get ready to explore.