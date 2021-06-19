Tex-Mex chain sizzles into Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Tex-Mex chain sizzles into Austin with plans for 5 locations. A Houston-based chain that specializes in fresh fajitas will make its Austin debut this summer.

2. Massive pickleball entertainment complex charges into Austin suburb for first area location. Grab a paddle: a five-acre pickleball venue, complete with restaurant with rooftop bar, is coming to Cedar Park.

3. Low-cost airline grounds 3 nonstop routes from Austin airport. While many airlines are adding to their Austin roster, JetBlue is cutting three direct routes.

4. Austin housing market hits new high as median home price surpasses $550,000. Another month, another set of record-breaking figures for the unstoppable Austin real estate market.

5. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Longtime French bistro bids adieu to downtown. Chez Nous, a downtown fixture for almost four decades, has closed for good.