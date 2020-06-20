UT Austin president responds to Longhorn football players, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. UT Austin president responds to Longhorn football players' demands. On June 12, members of the Texas football team joined other students and athletes to request changes to the University of Texas at Austin in regards to its racist history. The news made national headlines, unsurprising considering the Longhorns are among the most powerful athletic brands in the world. A few days later, the interim university president responded.

2. Downtown Austin ramen shop permanently closes after 7 years due to COVID-19 crisis. Daruma Ramen, one of the city's best ramen spots, has dished out its last bowl. Though the intimate Sixth Street storefront is closed, fans can still find the ramen at Komé, its North Austin sister restaurant.

3. Austin on brink of becoming nation's 10th largest city, according to demographer. Austin is poised to join Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas in an elite club — the 10 largest cities in the U.S.

4. Texas Longhorns football players ask for removal of 'Eyes of Texas' as school song. Among the changes requested by members of UT's football squad is the removal of "The Eyes of Texas" as the school's official song. The song has ties to both Robert E. Lee and minstrel shows once performed by white students.

5. Food & Wine declares unassuming East Austin taqueria among best new restaurants in U.S. Pandemic or not, the season of best-of lists has arrived. This one from Food & Wine declares one Austin taqueria among the 10 Best New Restaurants in the nation.