Legendary Texas rockers ZZ Top head to Austin with super-powered show

Texas classic rock fans: time to don those cheap sunglasses and practice those air guitar skills. Three titans of rock royalty are set to grace Texas again with a three-city tour in September. Legendary Lone Star State shredders ZZ Top are bringing their upcoming Raw Whisky Tour to Austin, Dallas, and their hometown of Houston with special guests Jeff Beck and Ann Wilson.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon Friday, June 24 at LiveNation.com. The iconic blues rock trio will visit the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Austin's Circuit of The Americas on September 23, Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 24, and Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 25.

Fans can expect a setlist chock-full of hits that span the band’s more than 50-year career, from radio staples such as “La Grange” (a showcase of leader Billy Gibbons’ irresistible Texas blues guitar riff) and “Gimme All Your Lovin,’” to MTV favorites such as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”

The trio has transcended music and become pop culture figures by not just producing catchy hooks and hits, but also creating memorable visuals like red-hot hotrods, an iconic logo, spinning guitars, and those trademark beards.

Musically, founding members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard took their Dallas-to-Houston blues rock roots crafted by endless gigs and created a signature sound that put Texas on the rock map forever and eventually vaulted the three into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hill passed away in 2021 at the age of 72. Fans have since embraced his replacement, Elwood Francis, who spent 30 years as a guitar tech and has even grown a ZZ-worthy beard of his own since the pandemic.

Boasting no shortage of hits himself, Jeff Beck brings a catalog of guitar-laden hits to bear. Ann Wilson, meanwhile, is considered one of rock’s grand dames as a founding member of acclaimed duo Heart, the band she started with her sister, Nancy.