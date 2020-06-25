Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Al fresco yoga, a virtual Pride concert, and a rosé party are among the top happenings in town. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 25

Attend a virtual book discussion

Texas Book Festival and Austin360 Book Club co-host this virtual discussion with author and poet Saeed Jones. Explore Jones’ award-winning memoir, How We Fight For Our Lives, via a virtual dialogue moderated by Jennifer Wilks, associate professor of English and African and African Diaspora studies at the University of Texas. Save your spot to the free event when you RSVP online.

Friday, June 26

Stream the Pride in Local Music concert

Pride festivities go digital this year as performers take the stage in two music cities: Austin and Nashville. Pride in Local Music is a one-night livestream event, hosted by the cities' LGBT Chambers of Commerce, featuring performances by Alesia Lani, Mama Duke, FUVK, Nakia, and others. Admission is free, but donations to the artists are encouraged.

Saturday, June 27

Toast House Wine’s 12th anniversary

Barton Springs vino bar House Wine is inviting guests to toast to 12 years with rosé all day. Festivities start at 3 pm and include live music on the patio, wine specials, and rosé tastings from vineyards across the globe. Your party ticket includes admission, five tastings, and a paired cheese plate.

Tune into the Austin Chamber Music Festival kickoff

The 24th annual Austin Chamber Music Festival kicks off its virtual programming with the Butler Trio. Tune in for a pre-concert conversation with guest artists followed by a thrilling performance of Beethoven’s Archduke Trio by Butler School of Music faculty members. Admission to the virtual event is free with an RSVP, and guests will receive a Zoom link to stream the program.

Sunday, June 28

Enjoy Yoga in the Yard

Release stress and recharge with an al fresco yoga class at The Far Out Lounge. Guests can participate in an hour-long, instructor-led session while keeping a safe distance, thanks to the sprawling three acres of patio space. Refuel with food truck eats and JuneShine hard kombucha after class. Admission is free, but a minimum $10 donation to the Austin Justice Coalition is encouraged.