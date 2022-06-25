H-E-B might anchor massive Manor development, plus more hot headlines

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. H-E-B store may anchor new 95-acre project in booming Austin suburb. The 95-acre, mixed-use project could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store.

2. City of Austin home price hits record $667,000 as number of homes for sale soars. Good news and bad news for prospective Austin homeowners, with both prices (bad news) and inventory (good news) on the rise.

3. Cult-favorite Houston restaurant redefines 'local' with long-awaited Austin opening. Houston's Local Foods is making a new home on Austin's Second Street, in a wide-open space with great foot traffic.

4. Modern eco-friendly home springs onto market for $669,000 in charming Lockhart. The 2,048-square-foot, ranch-style home, called Lockhart Modern Love, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and is listed at $699,000.

5. Austin named No. 2 most overpriced housing market in the U.S. in new study Austin homebuyers are paying far more than most other homebuyers in the U.S., according to a recent study.