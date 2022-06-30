Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this 4th of July weekend

Spend the long holiday weekend in wide open spaces, with family and friends, or at the theater when you stop by one or all of our must-attend happenings. Get your game, podcast, and animation on at the return of RTX Austin or enjoy a movie on the green at Fareground with the whole family. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. And for our full guide to Fourth of July festivities, head to this story.

Thursday, June 30

Rooster Teeth presents RTX Austin

All things podcasting, gaming, and animation collide at the return of RTX Austin. The convention features three days of panels, live shows, meet-and-greets, exhibits, special events, and more all under one roof at Austin Convention Center. A selection of day passes and badge packages are still available. For a full schedule of events, visit the RTX Austin website.

Friday, July 1

Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere

Entertainer and writer Tom Segura makes a stop at ACL Live in support his national I'm Coming Everywhere Tour. Best known for his several Netflix specials like 2018’s Disgraceful, the comedian will be in town for a brief stint with shows scheduled through July 3.

Brick Rodeo

LEGO enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds are invited to convene for a massive celebration of the world’s most beloved building bricks. The four-day event at Renaissance Austin Hotel will include building activations, games, LEGO-related vendors, social events, and more. For a full Brick Rodeo schedule and to buy tickets, click here.

Saturday, July 2

Rocket Cinema presents Summer Movie Series at Volente Beach

Begin the patriotic festivities early when you spend the evening at Volente Beach in Leander. Highlights of the weekly Summer Movie Series include pre-showtime access to the waterpark, food offerings, and a selection of popular films for all ages to enjoy. In true Fourth of July fashion, this week’s featured film is the 1996 blockbuster hit Independence Day, starring Will Smith. For more information about the series and to purchase passes, go to the waterpark website.

Fareground Austin presents Screen on the Green

Fareground’s monthly outdoor movie series Screen on the Green returns for another installment of family-friendly favorites al fresco. This month’s pick is the 1971 whimsical classic Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Scout out your spot on the green any time after 6 pm and nosh on eats from any of the Fareground vendors before the camera starts rolling. An assortment of concessions will be available onsite. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for the best viewing experience. Admission is free and open to the public.