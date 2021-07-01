Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this holiday weekend

Gear up for the holiday weekend with hot happenings throughout the city. Immerse yourself in Vincent Van Gogh, or settle in for a patriotic party at Independence Brewing Co. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 1

Beyond Van Gogh

The works of legendary painter Vincent van Gogh come to life at Circuit of The Americas. This immersive experience uses advanced projection technology to create a journey into Van Gogh’s life, dreams, thoughts, and paintings. Visit the Beyond Van Gogh website for tickets.

Saturday, July 3

Mama Kong Cambodian Wing Pop-Up

Cambodian soul food spot Mama Kong is setting up a temporary shop at Kitty Cohen’s, serving up pork-stuffed chicken wings and other fare. Food service will begin at noon and will continue until the chicken is sold out. Get more details on the pop-up website.

Independence Brewing Co. presents Red White & Bluegrass

Start the patriotic party a day early with beer, live music, and crawfish at Independence Brewing Co. Guests can purchase plates full of spicy eats from HoodooCrawfish and sip on Independence’s exclusive brews all afternoon. Special guests Grass Half Full will provide the bluegrass tunes to keep the energy high. Admission is free.

Alamo Drafthouse presents Jaws on the Water

Take to the waters at Volente Beach for an evening of cinematic thrills and chills. Guests to Jaws on the Water will get to float up to a huge inflatable outdoor screen to watch the iconic 1975 film, Jaws. Additional highlights include water slides, beach play, food and drinks, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tubes, as they will not be provided onsite. Capacity is limited. Purchase your tickets and view all showtimes on the event website.

Sunday, July 4

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks

Experience a spectacular display of fireworks under the Austin sky. This family-friendly showcase will feature dazzling fireworks over the city skyline, accompanied by a musical selection of American classics. Arrive at Vic Mathias Shores before sundown to secure your spot on the lawn. Admission is free.