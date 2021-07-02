8 must-see live shows in July, plus more Austin music notes

July is here, and with it comes plenty of Austin-centric news bits and shows worth getting out to see. Read on for local scoops and recommendations.

Levitation unveils 2021 lineup

In last month’s column, Levitation had just announced their 2021 dates — October 28-31 — and now the lineup is out. Japanese Breakfast, Thundercat, Chicano Batman, Crumb, Cloud Nothings, The Hives, and more are set to play, and there’s plenty of local talent on the bill, too, including The Black Angels, Octopus Project, The Well, Calliope Musicals, Holy Wave, Sun June, Sweet Spirit, Golden Dawn Arkestra, and others. Tickets are on sale now.

Black Fret Announces 2021 Artists

Austin nonprofit Black Fret has announced the next 20 artists that it will be giving grants to, and the list includes American Dreamer, Clarence James, Darkbird, Deezie Brown, Eimaral Sol, Guy and Jeska Forsyth, Harry Edohoukwa, Jake Lloyd, James Robinson, Jon Muq, Jonathan Terrell, Lisa Morales, Motenko, Nané, Pat Byrne, PR Newman, Primo the Alien, Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy, The Reverent Few and Zach Person. Exact amounts will be released later this year.

Mic Check Live at The Far Out Lounge — July 3

A new “music discovery app” called Mic Check is holding a launch party at the Far Out Lounge, and the lineup is super stacked. It’s also a free show (with a download of the app, of course). Show up to see the likes of The Bright Light Social Hour, Buffalo Hunt, Tameca Jones, Tele Novella, Blue Bravura, The Stacks, Urban Heat, Sour Bridges, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Sydney Wright, and Harvest Thieves.

Moving Panoramas and Mean Jolene at Hotel Vegas — July 4

If you’re looking for a party on July 4 proper, then look no further than Hotel Vegas, where “American Girls” Moving Panoramas and Mean Jolene will be rocking away out on the patio. There’s more fun happening late, too, with Acid Carousel and The E. 6th Street Band (a Bruce Springsteen cover act) on the inside stage. Tickets are $10.

Magna Carda at The Belmont — July 9

One of Austin’s best hip-hop acts, Magna Carda, just put out a new album, To The Good People, and on Friday, July 9, they’re going to celebrate its release at The Belmont. Torre Blake will open, and Ella Ella will be spinning tunes throughout the night. Tickets range from $15-$25.

Sun June at Radio Coffee & Beer — July 10

Self-proclaimed “regret pop” act Sun June is playing Radio Coffee & Beer on Saturday, July 10. The band, who earlier this year put out an excellent album titled Somewhere, will be joined by Half Dream and Daphne Tunes. Tickets are $15.

Josh T. Pearson at 3TEN — July 15

Texas’ very own Josh T. Pearson is bringing his acclaimed live show to 3TEN ACL Live on Thursday, July 15. This one is a must for country and rock fans. Leslie Sisson (of Moving Panoramas) will open the evening. Tickets are $15.

Quiet Company at Mohawk — July 17

The Mohawk is set to host scene vets Quiet Company outdoors on Saturday, July 17. Up-and-coming indie act Van Mary and rockers A. Sinclair, who just recently released an album titled Sunshine Ghost, are on the bill, too. Tickets are $10.

Black Pistol Fire at Emo’s — July 23

Fiery rockers Black Pistol Fire dropped their latest album, Look Alive, back in January, and now they’re finally going to get to play those new tunes in a live setting. Catch the band at Emo’s on Friday, July 23. Tickets are $20.

Robert Harrison (of Cotton Mather) at 3TEN — July 30

Cotton Mather frontman Robert Harrison has a new single, “Watching The Kid Come Back,” out now, and the debut performance of it is going to happen at 3TEN at ACL Live on Friday, July 30. PR Newman will kick things off. Tickets are $15.