Willie returns to Austin stage, Questlove’s first post-pandemic show, and more June music notes

The month of May saw a lot of venues re-open around Austin. Now June is poised to take an even bigger step toward returning Austin’s live-music scene to a pre-pandemic state. Here are a few recent announcements, plus show recommendations for this month. Have fun — and stay safe — out there!

Levitation Returns

Levitation is back! The genre-spanning fest is set for the weekend of October 28-31, and it will once again take place in multiple venues across the Red River Cultural District and the east side, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Central Presbyterian Church, and more. Lineup and other details to come.

Willie Nelson Live

Willie Nelson is returning to play Austin (!!!) and he’ll have lots of family and friends in tow. The Outlaw Music Festival Tour drops by the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on August 22. The tour, which features various artists at each venue stop, includes Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, and lots more. Tickets are on sale now.

Apple Music’s City Charts

Apple Music recently rolled out a new feature called City Charts in Austin and more than 100 other cities around the world. Instead of simply sorting by overall streams, the daily ranker combines plays and other signs of local popularity to rank the Top 25 songs gaining momentum locally. Check out what’s currently making waves around the Capital City.

The Texas Gentlemen at ACL Live – June 5

Dallas’ own The Texas Gentlemen will be performing at ACL Live Saturday, June 5, and they’ll be joined by versatile rocker Matthew Logan Vasquez. Tickets range from $34-$40 at this limited capacity, socially distanced show.

Israel Nash at Empire – June 11

Friday, June 11, Empire will host singer-songwriter Israel Nash in the “garage” portion of the venue. Prices range from $17 for a GA ticket to $180 for a socially distant private table. By the way, be sure to check out Nash’s recently released album, Topaz.

Questlove at Empire – June 12

Questlove is returning to his “second home,” aka Austin, for his first live performance in more than a year at Empire on Saturday, June 12. The outdoor, limited-capacity concert will include a special live edition of GO DJ, Questlove’s streaming show on Twitch, and a global audience of GO DJ streamers will join virtually (and be encouraged to donate to Red River Cultural District’s Banding Together ATX relief grant program). Local DJ talent will also be on hand, including DJ Kay Cali, DJ Ferno, DJ Umami, and DJ Buck Rodgers. GA tickets and VIP tables are on sale now and range from $24-$360.

Darkbird, Otis the Destroyer, Blushing at Mohawk – June 12

Indie rockers Darkbird have readied a new single, and to welcome it into the world, they’re throwing a release party at the recently re-opened Mohawk on Saturday, June 12. Otis the Destroyer and Blushing are also on the bill, which means this one is really going to thump. Tickets are $10.

Shakey Graves at Stubb’s – June 17-18

Fresh off the release of Roll the Bones X, a double LP celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, as well as a role in the film The Get Together, Shakey Graves will perform on June 17 and 18 at Stubb’s. The latter date is already sold out, but you can still grab tickets for the former. They’re $32.50 each.

Star Parks, Otis Wilkins, Stiletto Feels at The Far Out Lounge – June 17

If you’re in search of some live music on June 17 and want something that’s a bit more low-key/cheaper than Shakey Graves at Stubb’s, check out this show at The Far Out Lounge. For just $10, you can experience a trio of quality indie acts: Star Parks, Otis Wilkins, and Stiletto Feels. Phantastic Lights will also be on hand to provide some snazzy visuals.

Jackie Venson at Antone’s – June 18-19

Antone’s is set to ring in its 46th anniversary throughout the summer, and local guitar aficionado Jackie Venson will jump-start the celebration with shows on June 18 and 19. Cha Wa will open the first night, and Andrew Venson will kick off the second. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of.

Love & Lightstream at Haute Spot – June

Love & Lightstream’s Backyard Concert Series at the Haute Spot in Cedar Park has a lot to offer this month. See below for the diverse lineup, which features plenty of locals, including And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, The Bright Light Social Hour, Black Joe Lewis, Emily Wolfe, and more.

June 4: Old 97’s with Joshua Ray Walker

June 5: And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead with Greenbeard

June 11: Lanco

June 12: Smile Like You Mean It: David Ramirez Sings The Killers

June 15: Buckcherry

June 18: Jack Ingram

June 19: The Bright Light Social Hour with Lo Talker

June 20: Blue October (acoustic performance) with Matthew Ostrander

June 25: Black Joe Lewis

June 26: Emily Wolfe